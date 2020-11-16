Hotline: (024) 39411349
ASEAN member countries promote practical defence cooperation

The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) was held via video conference on November 16 and aimed at promoting defence cooperation among ASEAN member states.
  • The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group is held via video conference (Photo: VNA)

  • ADSOM WG heads and representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat are updated on the ASEAN defence cooperation process since the last online meeting in May. (Photo: VNA)

  • Preparation work for ADSOM on November 17, ADSOM Plus WG on November 18, and ADSOM Plus on November 19 is tabled at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

  • The meeting is held under the Chair of Lieutenant General Vu Chien Thang, Director of Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department and head of Vietnam’s ADSOM WG. (Photo: VNA)

