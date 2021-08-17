At a Korean factory in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) said on August 17 that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, investment inflows in ASEAN members states still account for 20.3 percent of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s outbound investment, making the bloc its most important investment destination.

In 2014, the RoK’s investment in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reached 16.2 percent, surpassing China (12.9 percent).

The FKI’s data showed that during the 2016-2020 period, the RoK invested 731 billion USD in ASEAN, up 30.4 percent from 2011-2015. Meanwhile, the figure in China was 698.9 billion USD, up 10.4 percent.

It suggested the RoK soon approve the RoK-Cambodia Free Trade Agreement, the RoK-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and resume commercial flights to major investment countries in the region.

According to the FKI, the Korean Government should step up policy support to make it easier for Korean firms to join infrastructure projects in ASEAN member states such as Indonesia and Thailand./.