World ASEAN-Japan Centre leader hails Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship Secretary General of the ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) Masataka Fujita has appreciated continued efforts by the Vietnamese Government in holding the good ASEAN chairmanship in 2020, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN Senior officials review preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit, related events The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting took place via videoconference on November 9 to look into preparations for the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, slated for later this week.

ASEAN ASEAN 2020: ASEAN Women CEO Summit The ASEAN Women CEO Summit was held in Hanoi on November 9 under the theme “Making change for stronger and more responsive women entrepreneur community”. Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh attended the conference.