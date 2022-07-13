ASEAN Online Sale Day 2022 is set to be held from August 8-10 to mark ASEAN's 55th founding anniversary. (Photo courtesy of organisers)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Online Sale Day 2022 is scheduled to be held from August 8 -10 to mark ASEAN’s 55th founding anniversary, according to the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.



This year's programme will be co-chaired by Cambodia, which is the Chair of ASEAN in 2022, Singapore and Vietnam.



The ASEAN Online Sale Day is the first online shopping event that will be conducted collectively on a region-wide scale and has been held annually since 2020. It offers a good opportunity for enterprises across ASEAN to promote their products and increase their sales via e-commerce in the region.



The event comprises two tiers for domestic and cross-border transactions.



Reputable e-commerce businesses and platforms in the 10 ASEAN countries will launch a series of special discount shopping programmes for consumers in that country.



Enterprises and platforms will coordinate to implement a cross-border online shopping programme among the ASEAN countries.



In the context of post-pandemic economic recovery and participation in new generation free trade agreements, the ASEAN Online Sale Day 2022 will be an important step for ASEAN to show solidarity and promote its potential for e-commerce and online transactions, access favourable policies, improve the value of products and services of enterprises./.