Culture - Sports ASEAN Film Week 2020 underway in Da Nang Eight feature films and a cartoon produced by ASEAN member countries are being screened in Hanoi, HCM City, and the central city of Da Nang until July 27 as part of ASEAN Film Week 2020.

ASEAN Deputy FM chairs ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Foreign Minister and head of SOM ASEAN of Vietnam, as the Chair of the ASEAN and the ASEAN+3 cooperation framework, chaired an online meeting of ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting with China, Japan and the Republic of Korea on July 20.

ASEAN Thailand prepares for sixth phase on easing COVID-19 restrictions Thailand is preparing for the sixth phase on relaxing measures on COVID-19 prevention, which may allow five groups of foreigners and migrant workers to enter the country.

ASEAN Online meeting talks post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision In Vietnam’s capacity as the ASEAN Chair, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung on July 20 chaired an online inter-sectoral meeting of ASEAN senior officials to discuss orientations to building post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision.