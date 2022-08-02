ASEAN Para Games 2022: More golds for Vietnamese swimmers
Swimmers compete in the men's 400m freestyle S8 event at the ASEAN Para Games 2022. (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) –
Two of the new golds belonged to Danh Hoa, as he finished first in the events of men's 200m freestyle S4 with a time of 4 minutes 11.12 seconds and of men's 50m butterfly SB3 within 56.81 seconds.
Surpassing all of his opponents, Do Thanh Hai completed his race in the men’s 50m breaststroke SB3 event in 42.40 seconds, securing another gold medal for Vietnam.
Nguyen Hoang Nha and Vo Huynh Anh Khoa, both from Ho Chi Minh City, won their golds in the men’s 100m backstroke S6 and 100m backstroke S8 events, respectively. This was the second gold medal for Khoa at the sport tournament, with the first secured a day earlier.
As of noon on August 2, the swimming squad bagged 11 gold, four silver, and five bronze medals. The team has set a target of winning 13 golds.
Taking place from July 30 to August 6, the tournament features 14 sports with 907 competition events, and 1,286 athletes.
The Vietnamese delegation comprises 153 members, including 120 athletes who will compete in eight sports, namely athletics, swimming, powerlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, and archery. The country is striving to be in the leading group of the Games, eyeing 35-40 gold medals./.