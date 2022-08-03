ASEAN Para Games 2022: Vietnam inching to gold target
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnam bagged 28 golds after three days into the ongoing 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia, almost completing its target of 35-40 gold medals.
On August 2 alone, the swimming team sealed five gold medals, including two by Danh Hoa in the men’s 200m freestyle S4 and 50m butterfly SB3 events. The three others were captured by Do Thanh Hai in the men’s 50m breaststroke SB3; Nguyen Hoang Nha in the men’s 100m backstroke S6; and Vo Huynh Anh Khoa in the men’s 100m backstroke S8.
Vietnamese athletics, meanwhile, called it a day after securing five gold, eight silver, and two bronze medals. Tran Van Nguyen and Tran Thi Tu finished first in the final of the javelin throw F40 and discus throw F54 events, respectively. Vo Van Tung earned two golds for his performances in the events of shot put F34 and discus throw F34. Trinh Cong Luan brought the fifth gold for the squad in the discus F56 event.
Vietnamese chess players also had an excellent day when they won four gold, two silver and three bronze medals in standard chess.
Powerlifters, meanwhile, brought home two more gold medals and one silver medal, with Le Van Cong successfully defending his weightlifting championship in the under 49 kg event.
Le Van Cong during his competition at the games. (Photo: VNA)The blind Judo team pocketed two silver medals by Nguyen Viet Tu in the 60kg J2 event and Tran Viet Hung in the 73kg J1 event.
On the same day, the table tennis squad earned their first silver medal./.