Politics Swiss Vice President pays official visit to Vietnam Switzerland’s vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is paying an official visit to Vietnam from August 4 - 6.

Politics Vietnam, Tanzania to enhance economic, investment cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania Nguyen Nam Tien and Tanzanian Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula vowed to continue promoting economic and investment cooperation between the two countries at their meeting on August 4 in Dar es Salaam.

Politics Preparation underway for US Vice President’s visit to Vietnam: spokesperson Vietnamese and US competent agencies are coordinating to prepare for the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Vietnam, which is scheduled for August, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang at the ministry’ virtual press conference held on August 5.

Politics Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosts reception for Swiss counterpart Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted a reception on August 5 for Vice President and Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis, who is on an official visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Switzerland diplomatic ties.