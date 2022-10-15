World Six killed in Manila fire Six people died in a blaze that ripped through a house in a residential area in the Philippine capital Manila before dawn on October 15, the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection said.

World Singapore central bank tightens monetary policy to dampen inflation The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on October 14 that it had tightened monetary policy for the fifth time in a year, allowing a further appreciation of the Singapore dollar to help dampen inflation.

World Malaysia’s labour market continues to improve The labour market in Malaysia continued to improve further in August with the latest unemployment rate at a pandemic low of 3.7% year-on-year.