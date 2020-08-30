World ASEAN Foreign Ministers condemn terrorist bombings in Philippines ASEAN Foreign Ministers on August 29 issued a joint statement condemning the terrorist bombings on Jolo island, Sulu province of the Philippines that left many dead and injured five days ago.

ASEAN ASEAN, India seek ways to foster economic growth Economic ministers of 10 ASEAN member states and India discussed measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain macro-economic stability at the 17th AEM-India Consultations held within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-52) on August 29.

World ASEAN economic ministers hold consultation with Australia, New Zealand The ASEAN economic ministers held the virtual 25th consultation with external partners Australia and New Zealand on August 29, within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings.

ASEAN Action plan to bolster CLMV economic growth approved Cooperation in trade and investment, human resources, and post-pandemic economic recovery will be the focus of a 2021-2022 joint plan of action freshly adopted by Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) at the 12th CLMV Economic Ministers Meeting.