Participants at the meeting (Photo:asean.org )

Jakarta (VNA) - The Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force convened its 71st meeting at the headquarters of the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on August 10 with the participation of all member states, and Timor-Leste as an observer.



The group’s final gathering for 2023 was chaired by Ambassador Bovonethat Douangchak, Permanent Representative of Laos to ASEAN.



The IAI National Coordinators representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam joined the meeting to update the Task Force on the progress of the implementation of IAI projects in their respective countries.



Delegates discussed the implementation status of projects under the current IAI Work Plan, and its output monitoring report. Country reports presented by the IAI National Coordinators were also acknowledged.



The Task Force also accredited one new project, adding to a total portfolio of 75 IAI projects being implemented under the current IAI Work Plan.



Preparations to convene the consultation meeting between IAI Task Force and ASEAN partners on 11 August 2023 were also discussed at the meeting.



The IAI was launched by ASEAN countries in 2000 with a view to narrowing the development gap among member states and assisting the four latest members, namely Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, to fully integrate into the regional economy./.