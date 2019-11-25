Politics PM highlights Vietnam-RoK, ASEAN-RoK fruitful cooperation Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has highly valued cooperative relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), as well as between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the RoK.

ASEAN ASEAN+3 promote social welfare, development The sixth ASEAN Plus Three Ministerial Meeting on Social Welfare and Development was held in the Lao capital city of Vientiane on November 22.

ASEAN Council of ASEAN Chief Justices holds 7th meeting in Thailand The Council of ASEAN Chief Justices (CACJ) convened its 7th meeting in Phuket, Thailand, on November 22 under the chair of President of the Thai Supreme Court Slaikate Wattanapan.

ASEAN Korea-ASEAN Fashion Week opens in Busan Fashion industry experts and managers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) kicked off a joint fashion festival in Busan on November 22 ahead of the southern port city's hosting of the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit next week.