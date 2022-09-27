ASEAN, RoK seek stronger cooperation in biotech, pharma
The ASEAN-Korea Bio Week 2022 will be held in Seoul from September 28 – 30 in conjunction with international pharma expo CPHI Korea 2022, according to Secretary-General of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Centre Kim Hae-yong.
The expo will comprise 22 exhibitors from eight ASEAN member states, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei and Cambodia who will showcase their products and explore new opportunities for partnership with those from the RoK through the exhibition and virtual business meetings.
Enterprises in various sectors, from pharmaceuticals, vaccine production, medical equipment and dietary supplements are scheduled to participate in the event.
The ASEAN-RoK Centre will host a workshop on September 30 to introduce policies for a closer healthcare cooperation between the two sides and share case studies on business partnership in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and healthcare./.