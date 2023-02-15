ASEAN Singapore announces budget for 2023 Singaporean Finance Minister Lawrence Wong delivered the 2023 Budget statement in Parliament on February 14, highlighting narrower deficits of 0.3% of GDP in 2022 and 0.1% of GDP in 2023 even as the city-state helps vulnerable households manage rising costs.

ASEAN Indonesia’s economic growth can exceed 5.3%: Minister Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has said he is optimistic that national economic growth will cross 5.3 % in 2023 if the government spending is increased.

ASEAN ASEAN, Russia promote cooperation on science, technology, innovation The ASEAN-Russia Ministerial Meeting on Science, Technology and Innovation (ARMMSTI) was held virtually on February 14 under the chair of Brunei’s Minister of Transport and Infocommunications Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary Mustapha and Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov.

ASEAN Malaysia ramps up electric vehicle industry Malaysia's Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) said the country is taking steps to strengthen its position through various policy measures, leveraging the existing electric vehicles (EV) ecosystem and ensuring a solid talent pipeline to help the development of the EV industry.