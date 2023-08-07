Politics Vietnam makes important contributions to AIPA-44: Ambassador Vietnam has made important contributions to ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and preparations for the AIPA-44 which is to take place in Indonesia, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN meetings on environment in Indonesia A Vietnamese delegation is attending the 34th meeting of ASEAN Senior Officials on the Environment (ASOEN) and related meetings in Bogor city of West Java province, Indonesia, from July 31 to August 4.

ASEAN ASEAN countries agree to develop sustainable cities Governors and mayors of cities from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on August 2 signed a joint declaration to develop sustainable, inclusive, and resilient cities in the region.

ASEAN Infographic (interactive) Vietnam-ASEAN economic, trade relations thriving Throughout 28 years of membership, the economic-trade ties between Vietnam and ASEAN members have grown tremendously, both in scope and depth. In 2022, Vietnam-ASEAN trade reached a record high, exceeding 80 billion USD, compared with 6 billion USD in 1996 when it first joined the ASEAN Free Trade Area (AFTA).