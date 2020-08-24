ASEAN senior officials convene online meeting
Hanoi (VNA) - The 38th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Energy (SOME 38) took place online on August 24 to review a series of activities and prepare for the upcoming 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM).
Under the chair of Hoang Tien Dung, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority, the meeting gathered representatives from ASEAN member states, the ASEAN Centre for Energy, the International Energy Agency (IEA), the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and partner countries such as China, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, and the US.
Participants reviewed the outcomes of implementation during 2016-2020 of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) for 2016-2025, cooperation between the bloc and its dialogue partners and international organisations, and the hosting of the 38th AMEM in November.
They agreed that ASEAN members and international organisations should work together to complete contents in the second phase (2020-2025) of the APAEC towards sustainability, adding the need to finish the 6th ASEAN Energy Outlook to supplement this phase.
They also emphasised the completion of plans from the Heads of ASEAN Power Utilities/Authorities (HAPUA) and the ASEAN Power Grid Consultative Committee (APGCC) for better regional integration and multilateral electricity trade within the bloc.
The completion of the first and second phases of the ASEAN Interconnection Masterplan Study (AIMS) III is important for making suggestions about necessary power transmission infrastructure for multilateral electricity trade and for the integration of renewable energy into the ASEAN grid, they said.
The goals set for related intra-bloc collaboration this year include reaching a high-level agreement among member states on the study of a mechanism for mobilising private funds to serve the building of ASEAN’s power transmission infrastructure.
A host of related meetings are scheduled from August 25 to 27, including the 11th dialogue between SOME and IEA and the 2nd dialogue between SOME and IRENA./.
