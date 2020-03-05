Politics ASEAN defence and security institutions meeting opens in Da Nang The 13th annual meeting and 5th retreat of Track II Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions (NADI) opened in the central city of Da Nang on March 3.

Politics Vietnam suspends visa-free entry for Italians The government just issued Resolution 23/NQ-CP on the suspension of visa-free travel for Italian citizens starting on March 3, in an attempt to prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Politics Mass mobilisation official receives ASEAN women delegation Head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 3 for a delegation of the ASEAN Community Women's Group led by Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga, on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the International Women’s Day (March 8).

Politics Minister: Gov’t requests immediate implementation of growth promotion measures The Government has directed ministries, agencies, businesses, localities and people to keep up with efforts to fulfil both goals of containing COVID-19 outbreak and socio-economic development, according to Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung.