ASEAN senior officials gather in Da Nang
The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) took place in the central coastal city of Da Nang on March 4 with the participation of hundreds of senior officials from the 10 ASEAN member countries.
Participants discussed the implementation of outcomes gained at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Nha Trang city, Vietnam’s Khanh Hoa province in January, and the initial preparation for the 36th ASEAN Summit and relevant events to be held in Da Nang on April 8-9.
Delegates expressed support for the initiatives on holding mid-term review of the implementation of ASEAN Community building plans to 2025, and evaluation of the implementation of the ASEAN Charter./.