ASEAN Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting held online
The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting was held on November 9 via video conference.
The 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings will take place from November 12-15 via video conference. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
According to agenda, several meetings were scheduled to take place on the same day such as the 5th meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies, a preparatory meeting of the RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee, and a preparatory meeting of ASEAN senior economic officials.
A wide range of conferences will take place on November 10, including the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Council Meeting, the 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting, a preparatory meeting of the ASEAN Economic Ministers, the 19th ASEAN Economic Community Council Meeting, and ASEAN Economic Ministers Troika Open-ended dialogue with the Swiss trade minister.
The 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings will take place from November 12-15 via video conference.
These are the most important meetings during Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship and include the 37th ASEAN Summit; ASEAN 1 Summits with China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), India, the US, Australia and the UN; the ASEAN-New Zealand Leaders’ Summit to commemorate the 45th anniversary of dialogue relations; the 23rd ASEAN 3 Summit; and the 15th East Asia Summit.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will preside over the events.
PM Phuc and leaders of ASEAN and dialogue nations will discuss the ASEAN Community building progress, work to complete priorities and initiatives in 2020 and promote ASEAN’s external relations, as well as exchange views on regional and global issues.
A record number of more than 80 documents will be submitted to the leaders for approval.
Under the “Cohesive and Responsive” spirit, ASEAN has promoted solidarity and unity to bolster cooperation amidst formidable challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, while consolidating its central role and increasing position on the regional and international arena. To date, ASEAN has basically completed its set targets for 2020. Priorities and initiatives set at the outset of the year have been carried out on schedule, including the mid-term review of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, mapping development orientations for post 2025 period, and promoting ASEAN’s image and identity, among others.
In an effort to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, ASEAN has carried out a wide range of practical initiatives by setting up ASEAN COVID-19 response fund, establishing ASEAN centre for public health emergencies and emerging diseases, developing a framework and plan on mitigating the outbreak’s impacts and pushing ahead comprehensive recovery.
The 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings are an important opportunity for Vietnam and other ASEAN member states to put forth decisive policies and guidance on ASEAN cooperation and international collaboration and ASEAN’s reactions to regional and international issues, and enhance ASEAN’s proactiveness in response to regional and global challenges./.