World Singapore’s retail sales continue to drop Retail sales in Singapore fell by 10.8 percent year-on-year in September, a steeper decline compared to the 5.4 percent drop in August, according to the country's Department of Statistics (SingStat).

ASEAN ASEAN People’s Forum wraps up The ASEAN People’s Forum (APF) 2020 concluded on November 7 after three days of sitting with two plenary sessions and 24 workshops covering 11 different topics.

ASEAN Workshop talks ASEAN wildlife protection The People and Nature Reconciliation (PanNature) held a workshop in Hanoi on November 6 to discuss promoting cooperation among social organisations in the fight against wildlife and timber smuggling in ASEAN.