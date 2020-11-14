Hotline: (024) 39411349
Politics

ASEAN smart logistics network launched

The ASEAN smart logistics network was launched on November 14 with the introduction of first project – Vinh Phuc ICD Logistic Centre in (SuperPort) in the northern province of Vinh Phuc. Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attended the online launching ceremony which took place as part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits.
VNA

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses the launching ceremony in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses the launching ceremony in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attend the online launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong witness the introduction of first project – Vinh Phuc ICD Logistic Centre (SuperPort) in Vinh Phuc province (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong witness the introduction of first project – Vinh Phuc ICD Logistic Centre (SuperPort) in Vinh Phuc province (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other delegates launch the network at a ceremony in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other delegates launch the network at a ceremony in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Other albums