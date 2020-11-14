ASEAN smart logistics network launched

The ASEAN smart logistics network was launched on November 14 with the introduction of first project – Vinh Phuc ICD Logistic Centre in (SuperPort) in the northern province of Vinh Phuc. Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attended the online launching ceremony which took place as part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits.