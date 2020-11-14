ASEAN smart logistics network launched
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses the launching ceremony in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attend the online launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong witness the introduction of first project – Vinh Phuc ICD Logistic Centre (SuperPort) in Vinh Phuc province (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other delegates launch the network at a ceremony in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
