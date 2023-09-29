The ASEAN-Cambodia Business Summit kicks off in Phnom Penh on September 28. (Photo: phnompenhpost.com)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The ASEAN-Cambodia Business Summit kicked off in Phnom Penh on September 28 by the European Chamber (EuroCham) in Cambodia and its partners.

The two-day event features a premium networking event as well as bringing together leaders from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam to promote economic integration within the region and the rest of the world.

Martin Brisson, Executive Director of EuroCham Cambodia, said that the purpose of the event was to promote Cambodia as an alternative investment destination to European companies.

At the summit, EuroCham Cambodia will release its 2024 White Book, a comprehensive list of policy recommendations covering 12 sectors, as well as its 2023 Business Confidence Survey, a detailed survey among business leaders in Cambodia.

EuroCham Chairman Tassilo Brinzer presented the White Book to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Aun Pornmoniroth.

After diving into the White Book, keynote addresses were given on Cambodia’s investment goals and strategy and EU updates on trade and investment policy with Cambodia.

Cambodian Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul also delivered a presentation on ASEAN’s economic and social progresses, the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy, and ways to develop strategic partnerships between ASEAN and Europe./.