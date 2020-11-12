ASEAN Thai Deputy PM speaks highly of Vietnam as ASEAN 2020 Chair Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai talked to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Bangkok about issues discussed at the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, held virtually from November 12-15, and the role of Vietnam as the ASEAN Chair in 2020.

World ASEAN Women Leaders’ Summit encourages women to prove their role The role of women and gender equality-related issues will be discussed comprehensively for the first time at the ASEAN Women Leaders’ Summit held online on November 12, said Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga, Senior Advisor to the ASEAN 2020 National Secretariat and Vietnam’s representative at the ASEAN Women for Peace Registry (AWPR).

ASEAN Teleconference held on ASEAN+3 tertiary education quality The Ministry of Education and Training held a teleconference on November 12 to discuss how to ensure the quality of tertiary education within the eighth ASEAN+3 education cooperation framework, with representatives from 12 countries taking part.

World Cambodia issues press release on ASEAN meetings The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC) issued a press release on the outcomes of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting, and the 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting, held via teleconferences on November 12.