World ASEAN Day held for first time in Cuba Over 120 delegates from representative missions of Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Cambodia and Myanmar in Cuba on August 8 gathered together in a flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

ASEAN ASEAN founding anniversary celebrated in Argentina, Mexico The embassies of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries in Argentina, including Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry of the host country, held a ceremony to mark the 55th founding anniversary of ASEAN on August 8.

ASEAN Malaysian finance minister warns of risks to recovery Malaysia is on the road to recovery in terms of headline economic numbers, but Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz has warned of risks to the recovery amid an uncertain global economic outlook.

ASEAN Cultural exchanges held to mark ASEAN’s 55th founding anniversary Various activities are being held to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.