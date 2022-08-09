ASEAN’s 55th founding anniversary celebrated in Chile
The ASEAN Committee in Santiago, and diplomatic representative agencies of Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia in Chile jointly organised a ceremony to mark the bloc’s 55th founding anniversary on August 8.
As the rotating Chair of the ASEAN Committee, Chargé d'Affaires at the Philippine Embassy JimTito Agustin reviewed important historical milestones in the formation and development of the bloc, and emphasised the determination of member countries to "stay strong together" to help the bloc make more positive contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world.
Chilean Deputy Foreign Minister Jose Ahumada affirmed that Chile always attaches great importance to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)'s growing role and position, especially in 2022 as the host of many important international events in Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand.
He expressed his delight at the sustainable progress in the trade turnover between Chile and ASEAN with an average growth of 10% per year.
Ahumada also appreciated the role of the ASEAN Committee in Santiago in organising practical activities to enhance mutual understanding and connecting businesses of the two sides, and implementing charity programmes for children with disabilities in the capital city./.