Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The U23 Vietnam men's team has been placed in Group B, alongside Iran, Saudi Arabia and Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19), following a draw held in Hangzhou city, China on July 27.



This group is considered tough for U23 Vietnam as both Saudi Arabia and Iran are football powerhouses and competed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The men's football competition at ASIAD 19 will consist of 23 teams, divided into six groups, with five groups containing 4 teams and one group with 3 teams. The top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed teams will qualify for the 1/8 round.



The matches will be held from September 19-October 7 in 15 stadiums around Hangzhou.



Meanwhile, the women's football competition will feature 17 teams, divided into 5 groups (2 groups of 4 teams and 3 groups of 3 teams). Among them, the top team in each group and the three best runners-up will advance to the quarterfinals.



The Vietnamese women's team has been placed in the same group with Japan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.



Experts believe that it will be challenging for Vietnam to compete for the top spot against Japan, but they have the potential to secure all 6 points from the remaining two teams. Therefore, the door to the quarterfinals, via the best second-place finish, is wide open for Vietnam.



ASIAD 19 will take place in Hangzhou city from September 23-October 8. Some football matches may start before the opening ceremony to ensure the schedule is met./.