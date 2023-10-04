Videos Project promoting Vietnamese language and culture in France There has been a lack of Vietnamese language teaching and introduction to Vietnamese culture in French schools. The “Springboard to Vietnam” project plays a vital role in bridging the gap between French people and the Vietnamese language and culture.

Culture - Sports Exhibition spotlights history, culture, land, people of Thang Long-Hanoi An exhibition of 180 documents, pictures, maps and technical drawings on Thang Long-Hanoi in the 19th-20th centuries provided by the National Archives Centre No.1 will be held in the capital city on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of Hanoi’s liberation from French colonial rule (October 10, 1954-2023).

Culture - Sports ASIAD 2023: Vietnam wins bronze in boxing, advances to sepak takraw final Boxer Luu Diem Quynh secured a bronze medal for Vietnam, while the Vietnamese women's sepak takraw team continued their winning streak in the semifinal to advance to the gold-medal match on October 3 as part of the ongoing 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) in China.

Culture - Sports First virtual art exhibition space launched in Vietnam The Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum on October 3 launched the first Virtual Art Exhibition Space (VAES) in the country, which allows painters to exhibit their works in their own ways and audiences to access the works easily anytime and anywhere.