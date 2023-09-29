ASIAD 2023: Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang wins another bronze medal
Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang on September 29 brought home his second bronze medal in the men's 400m freestyle event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang at ASIAD 2023. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang on
September 29 brought home his second bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
The 23-year-old swimmer finished third in a time of 3 minutes 49.16 seconds in the men's 400m freestyle event.
The gold came to Kim Woomin from the Republic of Korea in a time of 3 minutes 44.36 seconds, while the silver medal was carried off by Chinese swimmer Pan Zhanle in a time of 3 minutes 48.81 seconds.
On September 28, Hoang won a bronze medal in the men's 800m freestyle event in a time of 7m 51.44sec, 1.1sec, faster than the Olympic A standard./.