ASIAD 2023: Vietnam men's football faces difficulty after losing 0-4 to Iran
Vietnamese and Iranian players in the second half of their September 21 match in the ongoing Asian Games (ASIAD 2023) tournament in Hangzhou, China (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The men's football team lost 0-4 to Iran on September 21 at the ongoing Asian Games (ASIAD 2023) tournament in Hangzhou, China.
The Iranian side dominated the match and quickly scored a goal in the 5th minute with an accurate header by Motahhari.
In the second half, Vietnam conceded two more goals in the 47th and 52nd minutes. Leading by three goals, Iranian players slowed down the pace of the game.
In the final 30 minutes, Vietnam regained control and had more possession of the ball. However, with declining physical fitness, they couldn't find a consolation goal. In the last minute of injury time, Iran secured a 4-0 victory with a close-range header by Barzegar.
As a result, Iran now leads Group B with 4 points (goal difference 4-0), followed by Saudi Arabia with 4 points (goal difference 3-0), Vietnam 3 points, and Mongolia 0 point.
On September 24, final matches of the group between Vietnam and Saudi and between Iran and Mongolia will take place. The Vietnamese team needs at least one point to keep their hopes of advancing alive./.