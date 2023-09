– Tran Ho Duy of Vietnam on September 24 secured a bronze medal in the men’s individual poomsae category of taekwondo at the ongoing 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) in Hangzhou, China.The men’s individual poomsae category is held in the knockout format.In the morning, Duy earned 7.590 points to surpass Chan Chung Yin of Hong Kong (7.650 points) to advance to the round of 16. Later, with 7.490 points, he obtained a win over Moghis Wahid Khalil I of Saudi Arabia (7.230 points) to enter the semi-finals.In the semi-final in the afternoon, the Vietnamese athlete gained 7.120 points and lost to the Republic of Korea’s Kor Kang Wanjin (7.410 points) to rank third and receive the bronze medal.

This is the second medal obtained by Vietnam at the games on the first official competition day. Previously, rowers Dinh Thi Hao, Ha Thi Vui, Pham Thi Hue and Du Thi Bong finished third in the women's coxless fours.On September 24, Vietnamese athletes take part in 14 sports including shooting, boxing, men’s football, table tennis, swimming, chess, fencing, esport, judo, rowing, wushu, taekwondo, tennis, and gymnastics.They aim to pocket two to five gold medals at the 19th ASIAD, close to the achievement at the 18th ASIAD in Indonesia in 2018, which was the most successful Asian Games of Vietnam to date with five gold medals in women's rowing, athletics, women’s long jump, men's pencak silat, and women’s 400m hurdles./.