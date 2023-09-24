Tran Ho Duy of Vietnam lost to Kor Kang Wanjin of the Republic of Korea to earn a bronze medal in men’s individual poomsae category of taekwondo at the 19th Asian Games on September 24. (Photo: screenshot)

– Tran Ho Duy of Vietnam on September 24 secured a bronze medal in the men’s individual poomsae category of taekwondo at the ongoing 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) in Hangzhou, China.The men’s individual poomsae category is held in the knockout format.In the morning, Duy earned 7.590 points to surpass Chan Chung Yin of Hong Kong (7.650 points) to advance to the round of 16. Later, with 7.490 points, he obtained a win over Moghis Wahid Khalil I of Saudi Arabia (7.230 points) to enter the semi-finals.In the semi-final in the afternoon, the Vietnamese athlete gained 7.120 points and lost to the Republic of Korea’s Kor Kang Wanjin (7.410 points) to rank third and receive the bronze medal.