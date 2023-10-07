Culture - Sports Fire jumping ritual - Mysterious dance of Pa Then ethnic minority The Pa Then ethnic minority people live mainly in the two northern mountainous provinces of Tuyen Quang and Ha Giang. Though their number is small and they live in remote areas, the Pa Then people have maintained their culture, especially a fire jumping ritual.

Culture - Sports Belgian Culture & Food Festival 2023 kicks off in Hai Phong The Belgian Culture & Food Festival 2023 (B.Fest 2023), the third of its kind and the largest Belgian culture and food event ever hosted in Vietnam, opened in the northern port city of Hai Phong on October 6 evening as a celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1973-2023).

Culture - Sports Karate martial artists win gold for Vietnam at ASIAD Vietnam outplayed Malaysia in the Women’s Team Kata at ASIAD in Hangzhou, China, on October 6, winning a gold medal, the third gold medal for Vietnam at the continental sporting competition 2023.