Travel RoK – Vietnam’s largest foreign tourist source Vietnam saw 3.66 million foreign tourist arrivals last year, and those from the Republic of Korea (RoK) accounted for the largest proportion with over 965,000, or 26.4%.

Travel Over 3,600 foreign visitors arrive in Khanh Hoa in first two days of 2023 The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa welcomed more than 3,600 foreign visitors in the first two days of this year as 21 flights landed at its Cam Ranh International Airport, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

Travel Hanoi offers Thang Long Citadel night tour for foreign visitors Foreign tourists now can enjoy a 120-minute night tour at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi, which promises enticing cultural, culinary and architectural experiences.

Travel Infographic Foreign arrivals in Vietnam in 2022 Vietnam welcomed more than 3.36 million foreign visitors in 2022, which is 23.3 times higher than in 2021 but down by 79.9% compared to the figure in 2019, prior to COVID-19.