Rome (VNA) – The Association of Vietnamese in Malta has freshly been set up, representing the community of about 400 people.



The establishment ceremony took place in Malta on August 14, debuting its executive committee.



Chairman Nguyen Hoai Nam and Secretary Nguyen Thi Nhan said the association aims to promote mutual support within the growing community.



Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and Malta Duong Hai Hung stated the Party and State always pay attention to the affairs of overseas Vietnamese, with policies targeting the group increasingly improved.



The diplomat held that the new association will gather the Vietnamese community there, protect their legitimate rights and interests, support them in life and integration into the host country, and preserve and promote Vietnam’s traditional culture.



Hung said the association will connect the group with their home country and help develop further the sound friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Malta.



The number of Vietnamese in Malta is increasing, as the European country boasts potential for investment, employment and learning./.