Association plays role in fostering Vietnam-Japan friendship
The Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Japan (AVIJ) will work to promote scientific-technological, cultural and educational cooperation between Vietnam and Japan in 2021-2023.
During its congress in Tokyo on April 16, the association set out operation orientations for the term when a database of Vietnamese scientists and experts in Japan is expected to be built.
The association will also organise activities marking the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries, heard the congress.
Ambassador Vu Hong Nam commended the association for its meaningful operations over the past time, notably its successful organisation of the Vietnam Summit in Japan in 2021 which brought together nearly 900 Vietnamese intellectuals in the host country.
The congress elected a new executive board, with Ta Viet Phuong, who is working for Amazon Group in Japan, as president.
The AVIJ was established during a congress in Tokyo on November 14, 2019, aiming to gather Vietnamese individuals and intellectuals, and promote their role and position in Japan.
According to the Immigration Bureau of Japan, there were over 371,000 Vietnamese people living in Japan as of late June 2019, becoming the third largest foreign community behind China and the Republic of Korea./.