Society Vietnam presents earthquake relief to Japanese localities Vietnamese organisations and individuals in the Kansai region have donated 600,000 JPY (over 4,000 USD) to help residents in earthquake-hit Suzu and Wajima cities, Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture.

Society Ten sentenced to life imprisonment in trial of Dak Lak terrorist attack The People’s Court of Dak Lak on January 20 sentenced ten defendants to life imprisonment on the charge of terrorism in the trial of the case of “terrorism aimed at opposing the people’s administration, terrorism, organising illegal exit or entry for others, and harbouring criminals” that occurred in Cu Kuin district in the Central Highlands province on June 11 last year.​

Society Hoa Binh works to improve ethnic people’s livelihoods The northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh has carried out an array of measures to ensure the livelihoods of local ethnic minority groups, thus enhancing the local living standards, under the national target programme for socioeconomic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas.

Society Romanian newspapers feature PM Chinh’s visit The Romanian press on January 19 highlighted the upcoming official visit to Romania by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.