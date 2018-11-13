Children at a kindergarten (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam Association for the Protection of Children’s Rights (VACR) will hold its third congress in Hanoi on November 17-18.VACR Vice Chairman Do Duc Ngo said that the congress for the 2018-2023 tenure will review the implementation of the second congress’s resolution and the VACR’s development strategy, as well as discuss orientations and tasks for the association towards 2023.A meeting will also be held on November 17 to honour outstanding persons for their work in the protection of children’s rights.Ngo noted that since its foundation in 2008, the association has developed 18 provincial chapters and six centres with more than 50,000 members in 38 provinces and cities nationwide.The VACR has provided useful opinions on many legal documents and policies on children. It has also carried out a number of communication campaigns to raise public awareness of the Law on Children and child abuse prevention, among others.Over the last five years, VACR units have raised more than 327 billion VND (14 million USD) in donations for child care and protection, thus benefiting nearly 1.5 million children. The VACR has also built 85 bridges, two swimming pools, 57 wells, and 34 houses for disadvantaged women and children across the country.Many meaningful programmes have been organised to involve children in different activities, while extensive work has also been done to raise public awareness of social inequality and children from disadvantaged backgrounds, Ngo added.He said as a member of the Child Rights Coalition Asia, the VACR has also helped with the building of relevant programmes and projects at the continental level and with the promotion of children’s participation in international activities. It has sent 57 delegations to conferences, workshops, and forums in other countries, bringing the voices of Vietnamese children to the world. –VNA