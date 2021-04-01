Culture - Sports Young generation of pop singers forge their own path While the Vietnamese music industry has long been dominated by the millennial generation of artists born in 1981-1996, a younger generation with a new approach is shaking up the industry.

Culture - Sports 11th International Photo Contest in Vietnam launched Domestic and foreign photographers will compete at 11th International Photo Contest in Vietnam (VN-21) that was launched in Hanoi on March 31. ​

Culture - Sports Binh Xa village home to Bodhi-leave-shaped fans The 1980s was the golden age of Binh Xa village, Binh Phu commune, Thach That district, Hanoi, home to Bodhi-leave-shaped fans. Through ups and downs, the fans gain favour of not only domestic customers but also foreign ones thanks to local artisans’ activeness and creativeness.

Culture - Sports Exhibition takes visitors on journey to the past The memories of the people, landscapes and cultural heritage of the former province of Son Tay, now in the west of greater Hanoi will be revived via works by 90-year-old painter Chu Manh Chan on display at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum.