In a wrestling event (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Judo athletes earned an additional four gold medals for the Vietnamese sport delegation at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 15.

In the women's under 44kg weight category, Nguyen Nhac Nhu An defeated her Lao rival, Ouanvilay, with an ippon to secure a gold medal for Vietnam.



In the final match of the women's under 52kg weight category, Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy beat Yanagiha, a naturalized Japanese athlete of the host country Cambodia, with a score of 1-0. Meanwhile, Hoang Thi Tinh secured a gold in the women's under 48kg weight category.

The remaining gold for the judo team was earned by Le Anh Tai. He defeated his Thai opponent, Puyang, with an ippon in the men's under 90kg weight category.

In the afternoon, Vietnamese wrestlers also received a "rain of golds" as they won in all six final events.

Following the success of Dang Thi Linh and Lai Dieu Thuong, Nguyen Thi Xuan secured a gold in the women's under 50kg weight category by defeating Jiah Aurora Pingot from the Philippines while Tran Anh Tuyet, Nguyen Thi My Trang and Nguyen Thi My Hanh triumphed in the women’s 59kg, 57kg and 62kg weight categories, respectively.

Earlier, Chinese chess players Dang Cuu Tung Lan and Nguyen Quang Nhat brought home one gold in the team's rapid event, while Lai Ly Huynh won the men's standard category.

In total, the Chinese chess team surpassed the set target by winning two golds, two silvers and one bronze.

In the just-concluded final match of the men's under-63kg taekwondo category, Pham Dang Quang defeated his opponent from Thailand, bringing the first gold for Vietnam in this sport. It was also the 120th gold medal for Vietnam to date, solidifying its leading position on the 10th competition day of the tournament.



In stick fighting, athlete Vu Thi Thanh Binh brought the first gold for Vietnam the same day after beating Jude Oliver Marie Rodriguez of the Philippines.

The good news continued as kickboxer Nguyen Thi Hang Nga emerged victorious against Renalyn Dasalla Dacquel from the Philippines in the women's under 48kg full contact category, bringing home the first gold for Vietnam in kickboxing the same day.

Another gold was earned by Le Thi Nhi in the women's under 50kg light contact category after defeating her rival from the Philippines.



Bac Thi Khiem won a silver after losing to Cambodia's Casandre Nicole Tubbs with a score of 0-2 in the final match of the women's under 67kg taekwondo category./.