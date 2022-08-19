Hotline: (024) 39411349
August Revolution in 1945 opens brilliant era in national history

The success of the August Revolution in 1945 was the first grand victory of the people under the leadership of the Party, creating a breakthrough in Vietnamese history. Over the 77 years since, Vietnam has recorded major achievements and posted strong development, affirming its position and prestige in the international arena.
  • The Aqua City smart eco-urban area along the Dong Nai River in Dong Nai province is built in response to the upcoming Long Thanh International Airport project, to link with Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

  • Transport has contributed to socio-economic development in the capital Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

  • Female workers at a factory. Impressive import-export value helps Vietnam rank 22nd in terms of export turnover and capacity and 26th in international trade. (Photo: VNA)

  • A rice paddy in Vietnam. The country is among the leading farm produce exporters in the world. (Photo: VNA)

  • The volume of goods passing through Vietnamese ports in the first half of 2022 has been estimated at nearly 371 million tonnes, up 2 percent year-on-year. (Photo: VNA)

  • Oil and gas is a spearhead economic sector that contributes greatly to the country’s industrialisation and modernisation. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Ministry of National Defence organises a send-off ceremony for Level-2 Field Hospital No 3 as it departs for Bentiu in South Sudan. It will replace Field Hospital No 2, which successfully fulfilled its duties within Vietnam’s peacekeeping mission in South Sudan last year. (Photo: VNA)

