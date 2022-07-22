Politics Prime Minister hails Japanese bank’s effective support Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 22 for Governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi, during which the PM hailed the effective and positive cooperation from the bank and its provision of loans for important infrastructure and large-scale projects in Vietnam.

World Japan appreciates role of Japan-Vietnam ties in regional peace, stability An official of the Japan Ministry of Defence has affirmed that cooperation between Japan and Vietnam is increasingly important to peace and stability in the region and to the international community in the context of the changing world situation.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Experts continue discussions on draft strategy for law-governed socialist state President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs and experts on July 21 to discuss the drafting of a strategy for building and completing a law-governed socialist state of Vietnam by 2030, with a vision to 2045.