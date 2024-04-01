Australia helps Vietnam monitor, protect coral reefs
An overview of ReefCloud and ReefScan coral reef monitoring training (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The Institute of Oceanography, in collaboration with the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, on April 1 organised training on technology transfer and improvement of monitoring capacity over coral reefs in Vietnam.
Specifically, Australia will support the use of world-class ReefScan technology (a blockchain discovery tool) to help Vietnam monitor and protect coral reefs against the impacts of climate change. This is a programme announced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in March and also reflected in the Joint Statement on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of the two countries.
This year, Australia will have three training activities to transfer this technology to Vietnam, at the Institute of Oceanography in Khanh Hoa province, the Nui Chua Marine Reserve in Ninh Thuan province and the Cu Lao Cham Marine Reserve in Quang Nam province in the central region in July and August.
As a result, about 20 scientists and managers will be trained on how to use ReefScan and ReefCloud.
Australian Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski presented ReefScan devices to the Institute of Oceanography.
ReefScan is a modular suite of automated marine monitoring systems that translate field data into comprehensive information about the state and health of critical marine ecosystems such as coral reefs.
Meanwhile, ReefCloud is a digital tool that uses machine learning and advanced analysis to rapidly extract and share data from images of coral reefs anywhere in the world./.