Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong (right) greets Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (left) during the Australia-ASEAN Summit in Melbourne on Monday, March 4, 2024. (Photo: AFP)

Melbourne (VNA) – The Australian Government will support 38 community, university and business projects to strengthen collaboration between Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) which have been awarded funding through the Australia-ASEAN Council and the Australia-Indonesia Institute.

Accordingly, the Australia-ASEAN Council will support the Australia-ASEAN Youth Summits for high school students from across Australia and Southeast Asia; the University of Sydney to develop workshops and online exhibitions; museums in ASEAN and Australia to interpret and communicate the shared maritime histories; and Deakin University to deliver a series of workshops to accelerate the energy transition in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Australia.

Meanwhile, the Australia-Indonesia Institute grants include workshops and training by the New South Wales Rural Doctors Network in Maluku, Indonesia, to enhance community health capacity in remote areas; and programmes to empower women entrepreneurs through mentorship, capacity-building, and networking, including the 'Shehacks' programme to support women-led startups in Indonesia, fostering global connections and knowledge transfer.

Australia affirmed that it and Southeast Asian countries share a region and a future. This year, Australia and ASEAN celebrate the 50th anniversary since Australia became ASEAN’s first formal dialogue partner, and welcome ASEAN leaders and delegations to Melbourne for the ASEAN- Australia Special Summit.

The two sides are laying the groundwork for the next 50 years of cooperation, as they develop a partnership for the future, across governments, the private sector and the community, including through the project “Invested: Australia's Southeast Asia Strategy to 2040”./.