World Laos sees strong increase in dengue case number Laos has seen a strong rise in the number of dengue fever cases recently, mostly due to ineffective preventive measures, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

ASEAN AMM-56: ASEAN underlines trust in settling East Sea issue The 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting discussed the situation in the East Sea and expressed concern over land reclamation activities and serious incidents in the region that erode trust, hike tension and potentially undermine peace, security and stability in the area.

World TAT launches new NFT project to attract tourists from RoK The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has introduced the ‘SUKJAI NFT by Amazing Thailand’ project, which will use digital art assets to attract high-spending tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Thailand.

World Bali to impose tax on foreign tourists to preserve culture Authorities of Indonesia’s Bali province will impose a 150,000 rupiah (10 USD) tax on foreign tourists entering the resort island of same name from next year to preserve its culture.