Authorities move to handle illegal entry, exit
Authorities in northern Quang Ninh and Dien Bien provinces and southern Binh Phuoc province on May 5 took actions against persons involved in illegal migration.
Officers of Dien Bien province's A Pa Chai border guard post carry out procedures to hand over 13 Chinese nationals to Chinese authorities on May 5 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Authorities in northern Quang Ninh and Dien Bien provinces and southern Binh Phuoc province on May 5 took actions against persons involved in illegal migration.
Police of Quang Ninh’s Hai Ha district said they had officially launched an investigation into and temporarily detained Le Van Kieu, born in 1978, from the nearby city of Hai Phong for organising illegal entry.
Kieu was initially found to have arranged persons helping Luong Thi Xuan (born in 1964), whose passport was granted by the Vietnamese Consulate General in China’s Nanning city, illegally cross the border to enter Vietnam.
The case is still under further investigation.
In Dien Bien province, the A Pa Chai border guard post handed over 13 Chinese nationals to Chinese authorities.
Together with 12 Vietnamese, they were arrested on April 18 and 19 for assisting others to illegally exit from the country. They admitted that they had been seeking ways to help several Chinese illegally come to Laos.
Before being returned to Chinese authorities, they had been sent to concentrated quarantine to prevent any possible COVID-19 transmission.
In the southern border province of Binh Phuoc, the healthcare centre of Loc Ninh district said that it received many people with illicit exit and entry transferred from anti-COVID-19 forces on May 4 and 5.
They include six Chinese nationals who were trying to cross the border to enter Cambodia, a Cambodian attempting to come to Vietnam, and seven Vietnamese illegally moving to the country from Cambodia.
They are being tested for the coronavirus and also under investigation./.