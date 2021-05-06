Society Vietnam prioritises safety for people amid COVID-19 The Ministry of Health will join hands with relevant ministries and sectors to study and recommend the Government the suitable time to apply vaccine passports, with safety for locals being the overriding priority, said Deputy Minister Tran Van Thuan.

Society 'No one left behind' project helps locals start online F&B businesses The “No one left behind” project in Ho Chi Minh City is offering support to local people who want to start their own food and beverage business online.

Society National inspection drive aims to detect illegal immigrants The Minister of Public Security has ordered a national examination campaign to discover illegal immigrants in Vietnam, the Ministry of Public Security’s Spokesperson Lieut. Gen. To An Xo said at the Government’s regular press conference on May 5.