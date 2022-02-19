Business Banks prepare capital to meet credit demands in 2022 Banks have been increasing the attraction of deposits to have enough capital for the credit needs of customers. Credit demand is expected to increase from the first quarter of this year.

Business Australia to export peaches and nectarines to Vietnam The Australian government is preparing for the pilot export of the country’s peaches and nectarines to Vietnam in the coming months, Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud has said.

Business Industrial property sector optimistic The industrial real estate sector is considered a bright spot this year, and property businesses with industrial parks are expected to benefit from increased demand and rental prices.

Business Samsung Electronics not to move manufacturing base to RoK Samsung Electronics has confirmed that it has relocated two smartphone production lines of its business partners from Vietnam's northern Thai Nguyen province to its Gumi plant in North Gyeongsang province of the Republic of Korea (RoK).