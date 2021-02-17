Automated real-time PCR system facilitating HCM City’s COVID-19 testing
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing in Hai Duong (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - An automated real-time PCR system for COVID-19 testing, worth 5.2 billion VND (224,000 USD), was presented to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health by the Hung Thinh Group on February 17.
Speaking at the handover ceremony, organised by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) - HCM City chapter, Deputy Director of the municipal Health Department Nguyen Hoai Nam thanked the chapter and the Hung Thinh Group for supporting the city’s health sector in properly conducting testing and tracing related to COVID-19 patients.
The system will help reduce the time needed for and increase the efficiency of testing, while minimising the risk of infection for medical staff completing tests.
The health sector commits to using the system effectively and for the right purpose, Nam added.
Duong Thi Huyen Tram, head of the Movement Department at the VFF - HCM City chapter, said the city’s COVID-19 Prevention and Control Fund has to date received over 260 billion VND in cash and goods and medical equipment from units, organisations, and individuals inside and outside of the country.
Cash, goods, and medical equipment worth 156 billion VND have already been delivered to forces participating in prevention and control efforts at hospitals, health centres, and quarantine facilities, and to poor people affected by the pandemic./.