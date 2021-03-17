Business Visa to expand digital platform for educating small business owners Visa has announced plans to expand its global digital platform for delivering free education resources to small and micro businesses (SMBs).

Business HCM City to focus on revival of businesses in 2021 Helping businesses revive production and trading is one of the important tasks that the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City will focus on in 2021.

Business Vietjet offering millions of vouchers Vietjet is offering millions of vouchers worth 100,000 VND and 50,000 VND in appreciation of passengers who return to the sky and fly safely with the carrier.