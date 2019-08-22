A performance titled “Yesterday’s Memory” took place at HCMC Opera House, marking the start of the biennial music festival titled “Autumn Melody” 2019.

The opera in the German and English languages was performed by artists of the Ho Chi Minh Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera and directed by French-German theater director David Hermann and director Anna-Sophie Weber from Austria under the baton of local conductor Tran Nhat Minh.

The 9-day long event will consist of 8 performances, including the show by Vietnam's most famous pianist, People’s Artist Dang Thai Son.