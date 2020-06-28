Society Deputy PM calls for effective summer volunteer youth campaign Activities of the 2020 summer volunteer youth campaign should be arranged in an effective and innovative manner, while ensuring safety for participants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has said.

Society Face masks sent to help OVs in Canada prevent COVID-19 As many as 50,000 face masks were presented to overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Canada as the gift from the Vietnamese Government to help them effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is unpredictably developing in the world, especially in North America.

Society Vietnamese in Ukraine make efforts in COVID-19 fight The Vietnamese community in Ukraine has been carrying out various measures to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 amid increasing infections in the host nation.