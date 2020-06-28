Aviva Group donates funds to support COVID-19-affected people
An international savings, retirement and insurance business, the Aviva Group, has donated over 1.4 billion VND (60,000 USD) to the Vietnam Red Cross Society to support an initiative to help people recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A representative of Aviva Vietnam hands over the donation to Vietnam Red Cross Society to help people overcome difficulties caused by COVID-19. (Photo Courtesy Aviva Vietnam)
HCM City (VNA) - The Aviva Group, an international savings, retirement and insurance business, has donated over 1.4 billion VND (60,000 USD) to the Vietnam Red Cross Society to support an initiative to help people recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The donation is part of the 10 million pounds (12.4 million USD) committed by the Aviva Group and the Aviva Foundation so that the global Red Cross movement can ensure those who were made most vulnerable by the COVID-19 pandemic get the right support at the right time.
The Vietnam Red Cross Society will use this fund to organise the "Humanitarian Market" programme in 26 cities and provinces across the country.
The "Humanitarian Market" programme is designed to support vulnerable people who were directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically families covered under specific policies, the poor, the unemployed, the disabled, and people with no temporary income or loss of income caused by the pandemic.
Agricultural products supplied to the programme will be purchased by Vietnam Red Cross from farmers affected by revenue loss caused by COVID-19. With this approach, the programme can effectively support both poor families and struggling farmers at the same time.
Nguyen Thu Thuy, human resources director of Aviva Vietnam, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is still complicated in many parts of the world, and we are very lucky that the situation in Vietnam is under control. In this context, Aviva is very honoured to join hands with Vietnam Red Cross in supporting the disadvantaged group of people affected by the disease. We look forward to continuing to accompany the Vietnam Red Cross in other humanitarian and community development activities in the near future."
From 2017 to the present, Aviva has cooperated with the Vietnam Red Cross to organise programmes of the Aviva Community Fund with total funding of over 4.5 billion VND (192,000 USD). The programme has helped to realise many community development projects in Vietnam, while encouraging groups of people to provide solutions to specific and urgent problems in their respective localities./.