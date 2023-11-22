Business Garment sector sees signs of recovery Garment and textile firms are urged to flexibly implement measures to bring into full play market opportunities and promote growth, so as to fulfil the set goal of over 40 billion USD in export revenue this year.

Business Central city calls for investment from Intel, Marvell and Synopsys The central city of Da Nang has called for cooperation and investment programmes from Intel, Marvell Technology Group and Synopsys in building the city into a global semiconductor manufacturing centre.

Business Vietnam's garment products introduced at Global Sourcing Expo Australia 2023 Vietnamese garment and textile products are being showcased at Global Sourcing Expo Australia 2023 which kicked off in Melbourne on November 21.

Business US state of Oregon seeks investment opportunities in Binh Duong province A delegation from the US state of Oregon led by Commissioner at Port of Portland Katherine Lam on November 21 paid a working visit to the southern province of Binh Duong to learn about the investment environment in the locality.