Business Vietnamese electric motorbike start-up gets foreign funding Dat Bike, a Vietnamese technology start-up that plans to make electric motorbikes, has raised 2.6 million USD in a pre-series A funding from Singapore’s Jungle Ventures, Wavemaker Partners, Hustle Fund, and iSeed Ventures.

Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,190 VND per USD on April 19, down 6 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 16).

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports up 20% during Q1 Vietnam exported 10.61 billion USD worth of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first quarter of 2021, up 19.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Business High-tech poultry incubation factory inaugurated in Tay Ninh A high-tech poultry incubation factory was inaugurated in the southern province of Tay Ninh on April 17 by Bel Ga Joint Stock Company which is strongly supported by two family-owned European companies: Belgabroed and De Heus Group.