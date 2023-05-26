At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Dang Minh Thong on May 25 received First Deputy Minister of Culture of Belarus Gromada Valery Ivanovich, as part of Belarus Cultural Days 2023 in Vietnam.



Thong said he expects that through the event, the Vietnamese people in general and residents of Ba Ria-Vung Tau in particular will have more opportunities for exchanges with Belarus, thus further strengthening the good relationship between the two countries.

The province hopes to welcome investors from Belarus in the fields of industry, seaports, tourism and high-tech agriculture in the coming time, the official added.

For his part, the Belarusian official said his country's localities are considering the expansion of cooperative relations with provinces and cities of Vietnam, including Ba Ria-Vung Tau - a province with strengths in trade, industry, service, tourism and international seaport.

He said that Consul General of Belarus in Ho Chi Minh City Ruslan Varrankou will act as a bridge to promote the connection between the two localities, thus fostering friendly relations between Vietnam and Belarus.

A performance of Belarus's art troup. (Photo: VNA)

Within the framework of the Belarus Cultural Days 2023 in Vietnam, the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with the Ministry of Culture of Belarus held an art programme on May 25, aiming to help Vietnamese audiences have a better understanding of Belarus' rich culture.

Visitors were treated to special performances by famous artists and art troupes from Belarus./.