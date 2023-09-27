Business Cuu Long JOC: 25-year journey of conquering “lions” at sea Over the past 25 years, Cuu Long Joint Operating Company (Cuu Long JOC) has travelled a successful path from zero to various records, becoming an oil and gas operator with the second largest exploitation output in Vietnam.

Business Numerous foreign firms eye stronger investment in Vietnam Nearly 1,000 foreign enterprises from 28 countries and territories, including giants such as Boeing, Walmart, and Central Retail, have entered Vietnam to explore investment opportunities and seek partners since early September.

Business Long An makes strong recovery following COVID-19 pandemic After two years and a half of implementing the Resolution of the 11th provincial Party Congress for the 2020-2025 tenure, Long An obtained positive results in 16 out of its 19 socio-economic development targets.

Business Support policy for high-tech investment hitting two targets: Insiders Experts have called for policies to support investment in high technology, which they said will help Vietnam grasp the opportunities in luring foreign direct investment (FDI) and at the same time avoid becoming the venue of low-quality and small-scale projects.